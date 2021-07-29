Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021

LA power couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have revealed that they don't bathe their kids with soap every day.

Speaking in the latest 'Armchair Expert' podcast, co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Kutcher said he only washes his armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever.

Listen to what else has gone viral here: