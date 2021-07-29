'It is incorrect to say the Public Protector's application was dismissed'
The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday 28 July found the independent panel established to investigate whether there is prima facie evidence against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as unconstitutional.
This comes after Mkhwebane approached the court to have institute impeachment proceedings against her declared invalid.
Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe argued that the National Assembly should rectify some of the rules which were unconstitutional and highlighted by the court.
The Public Protector has always been willing to be held accountable in terms of Section 194 but her problem was that the rules were unconstitutional, and this has been vindicated by the court. The Parliament has to do the right thing which is to go back to the drawing board and fix those things highlighted by the court.Oupa Segwale, Spokesperson - Office of the Public Protector
It is incorrect to say the Public Protector's application was dismissed in fact it succeeds all bids on two grounds.Oupa Segwale, Spokesperson - Office of the Public Protector
RELATED: Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma
The proceeding to the process right now would be problematic because the current process to use this analogy if the fruit of a poison tree, the poison tree being the three-member panel that was chaired by Justice Nkabinde which we now know after this judgment was illegally appointed, means all processes by that specific panel must be disregarded.Oupa Segwale, Spokesperson - Office of the Public Protector
The starting point would be going back to the rules and fixing them in accordance with what the court has said and that means they would have to reappoint a three-member panel this time making sure that there is no judge within the panel.Oupa Segwale, Spokesperson - Office of the Public Protector
That panel must start its mandate from scratch in other words, what was done by the previous panel falls off and the new panel must start the process afresh.Oupa Segwale, Spokesperson - Office of the Public Protector
The Public Protector must be given a hearing where she will make representation, they will produce a report and the parliament of the National Assembly will then have to adopt that report, and the process proceeds from there.Oupa Segwale, Spokesperson - Office of the Public Protector
The court declared the rules for the impeachment of Chapter 9 institution heads as unconstitutional.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
'We're worried by stories of police forcing alleged looters to parade naked'
Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi tells Mandy Wiener about police behaviour, says people have rights and should be treated with dignity and respect.Read More
'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to GOOD Party national chairperson Sam Shabane about the sinkhole issue in Tshwane.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records new 17,351 cases and 520 deaths
The Health Department says 7,065,432 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying'
The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures.Read More
Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package
Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the funding for the package announced earlier by the president.Read More
The respect taxi operators have for me and Holomisa helped our mediation - Vavi
SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says they found out that some of the concerns raised by the warring taxi associations were quite common.Read More
Funeral industry struggling to get raw materials to make coffins
Funeral Federation of South Africa chairperson John Storom says even though the situation is far better than it was in December, they are still struggling with supply constraints.Read More
'In a country with high unemployment R350 makes a difference - Lumkile Mondi
Wits senior lecturer at the school of economics and business science Lumkile Mondi analyses Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s briefing on government economic support packages.Read More
Salary drop, fear of job loss cause mental health problems for domestic workers
Sweepsouth Co-Founder Aisha Pandor says the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic had a negative mental impact on helpers across Africa.Read More