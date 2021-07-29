



JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court has granted the alleged instigator of the recent riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Ngizwe Mchunu, bail.

Handing down judgment on Thursday, Magistrate Gayle Pretorius said that it was not in the interest of justice to keep the accused in jail.

Bail has been set at R2,000 with conditions.

The accused is not allowed to leave Durban except to attend his case in Johannesburg and he may not convene or address any public gatherings or post propaganda for war or inciting imminent violence on his social platforms.

BREAKING NEWS: The Randburg Magistrates court has granted alleged instigator of the recent anarchy #NgizweMchunu bail.



Handing down judgement Magistrate Gayle Pretorius says its not in the interest of justice to keep the accused in jail. pic.twitter.com/4yq9iB5aa2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2021

This article first appeared on EWN : Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of KZN & Gauteng riots, granted bail