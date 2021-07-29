Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of KZN & Gauteng riots, granted bail

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Anglo American unveils special dividend and share buy-back
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Discovery Life clients can now get lower premiums if vaccinated against COVID-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riaan van Reenen - CEO at Discovery Life
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle - Why hobbies for adults are crucial to happiness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - SuperSaver Julia
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
SuperSaver Julia
Latest Local
'We are looking at possibly days or weeks from a Cabinet reshuffle' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says an inside source has informed her that President Cyril Ramaphosa is c... 29 July 2021 4:22 PM
Men tackle toxic masculinity ahead of Women's Month Ubuma Leadership founder Mike Mpanya says statistics have painted a picture showing evidence that South Africa's femicide rates ar... 29 July 2021 3:01 PM
Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics, survey finds Mandy Wiener speaks to Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer Mikhail Moosa about the survey. 29 July 2021 2:34 PM
View all Local
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
View all Politics
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying' The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures. 28 July 2021 8:39 PM
Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the funding for the package announced earlier by the president. 28 July 2021 7:18 PM
View all Business
I don't measure success by money or how many cars I'm driving - DJ Oskido The legendary producer and businessman says what excites him most is taking unknown artists and grooming them. 29 July 2021 2:34 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2021 8:45 AM
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:31 AM
View all Sport
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 July 2021 4:13 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa's access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of KZN & Gauteng riots, granted bail

29 July 2021 12:58 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Gauteng riots
KZN riots
Ngizwe Mchunu

Handing down judgment on Thursday, Magistrate Gayle Pretorius said that it was not in the interest of justice to keep the accused in jail.

JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court has granted the alleged instigator of the recent riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Ngizwe Mchunu, bail.

Handing down judgment on Thursday, Magistrate Gayle Pretorius said that it was not in the interest of justice to keep the accused in jail.

Bail has been set at R2,000 with conditions.

The accused is not allowed to leave Durban except to attend his case in Johannesburg and he may not convene or address any public gatherings or post propaganda for war or inciting imminent violence on his social platforms.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of KZN & Gauteng riots, granted bail




More from Local

'We are looking at possibly days or weeks from a Cabinet reshuffle'

29 July 2021 4:22 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says an inside source has informed her that President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering a Cabinet reshuffle soon.

Men tackle toxic masculinity ahead of Women’s Month

29 July 2021 3:01 PM

Ubuma Leadership founder Mike Mpanya says statistics have painted a picture showing evidence that South Africa's femicide rates are five times higher than the global average.

Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics, survey finds

29 July 2021 2:34 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer Mikhail Moosa about the survey.

'We're worried by stories of police forcing alleged looters to parade naked'

29 July 2021 11:28 AM

Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi tells Mandy Wiener about police behaviour, says people have rights and should be treated with dignity and respect.

'It is incorrect to say the Public Protector's application was dismissed'

29 July 2021 11:25 AM

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says that there must be a new panel that will start the impeachment processes from scratch.

'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening'

29 July 2021 8:12 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to GOOD Party national chairperson Sam Shabane about the sinkhole issue in Tshwane.

COVID-19: South Africa records new 17,351 cases and 520 deaths

29 July 2021 7:03 AM

The Health Department says 7,065,432 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying'

28 July 2021 8:39 PM

The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures.

Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package

28 July 2021 7:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the funding for the package announced earlier by the president.

The respect taxi operators have for me and Holomisa helped our mediation - Vavi

28 July 2021 5:49 PM

SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says they found out that some of the concerns raised by the warring taxi associations were quite common.

Trending

'We are looking at possibly days or weeks from a Cabinet reshuffle'

Local

Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics, survey finds

Local

'It is incorrect to say the Public Protector's application was dismissed'

Local

EWN Highlights

Ngizwe Mchunu’s legal team says State evidence "insufficient"

29 July 2021 5:22 PM

Study finds 64% of SA satisfied with govt’s response to COVID

29 July 2021 4:53 PM

Ramaphosa won't be drawn on possibility of Cabinet reshuffle

29 July 2021 3:56 PM

