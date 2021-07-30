Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Eskom lays out new growth plan. Does it mean partly listing ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File: Karoo Creations - pure wool duvets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aubrey Williams - Co-founder at Karoo Creations
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Charred bodies found inside looted Durban store The grim discovery came amid efforts to revive the local economy following the deadly civil unrest in July. 30 July 2021 4:38 PM
Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital Sichelesile Dube had been waiting in a wheelchair on Monday, and her lifeless body was only discovered by her shocked mother the n... 30 July 2021 11:24 AM
Curro learners call on all South Africans to join the #Hopetoheal movement Curro Holdings corporate services executive Mari Lategan says South Africans can join the movement by using #HopeToHeal on social... 30 July 2021 9:40 AM
View all Local
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
View all Politics
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
View all Business
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award The Afternoon Drive host got the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aim to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in th... 30 July 2021 5:18 PM
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she fai... 30 July 2021 3:37 PM
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the eart... 30 July 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
View all Sport
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout

30 July 2021 12:50 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Sponsored
Discovery Health
#Covid19
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
SA vaccine rollout

What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you?

Discovery Health has analysed the data of over 46 000 people who received their first Pfizer vaccine jab in Gauteng to see how much protection it offers.

  • How do you manage Covid-19 at home
  • How do you manage your oxygen levels.
  • When and where should you be seeking care
  • What is the role of your General Practitioner?

These are some of the few questions Clement Manyathela seeks to have answered, as well as how Discovery Health is gearing up for a successful vaccine rollout plan, in conversation with Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Head of the Centre For Clinical Excellence.

I think prevention of Covid-19 remains the most critical intervention we can think about.

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Head of the Centre For Clinical Excellence - Discovery Health

The best way to treat Covid is not to get Covid.

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Head of the Centre For Clinical Excellence

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani says that even though your symptoms are mild, it is preferred that you still have someone looking after you in case you start to deteriorate, that way intervention steps can be done timeously.

The major issue with Covid-19 is that, sometimes it presents itself in a very familiar way, almost like a common cold.

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Head of the Centre For Clinical Excellence

She is encouraging people to not wait at home to fully understand what is happening to them once they reach a point of confusion, rush to the hospital to make sure that you are assessed for proper intervention to be provided.

It is important for people to understand that there is no real cure for Covid-19, it's really about managing the symptoms.

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Head of the Centre For Clinical Excellence

The doctor also hinted at the possibility of people living with immune diseases possibly getting a third jab or for those who are on a single dose vaccine to be given a second shot.

Listen to the full conversation below...




30 July 2021 12:50 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Sponsored
Discovery Health
#Covid19
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
SA vaccine rollout

More from World

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

23 July 2021 3:12 PM

New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A million reasons to help keep girls in school

13 July 2021 10:52 AM

For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai

8 July 2021 7:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020

8 July 2021 11:42 AM

Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award

30 July 2021 5:32 PM

702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the country's radio industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure

30 July 2021 3:37 PM

South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she failed, and what these failures taught her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert

30 July 2021 2:38 PM

Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the earth shook in parts of Gauteng on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is fantasising about someone else while in bed with your partner normal?

30 July 2021 12:17 PM

Intimacy coach Lisa Welsh speaks to Clement Manyathela about whether fantasies about other people are harmful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job

29 July 2021 9:04 PM

'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I don't measure success by money or how many cars I'm driving - DJ Oskido

29 July 2021 2:34 PM

The legendary producer and businessman says what excites him most is taking unknown artists and grooming them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir

29 July 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme

28 July 2021 9:02 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data)

27 July 2021 8:26 PM

Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

23 funny nicknames people got from work

27 July 2021 9:49 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job

29 July 2021 9:04 PM

'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist

22 July 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?

21 July 2021 8:58 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?

19 July 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses

19 July 2021 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?

19 July 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Charred bodies found inside looted Durban store

Local

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson passes away

Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ConCourt rules Qwelane article is tantamount to hate speech

30 July 2021 5:22 PM

CT parks, sporting facilities under siege by criminals

30 July 2021 4:50 PM

Retail & construction sectors not compliant with safety laws, new report finds

30 July 2021 4:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA