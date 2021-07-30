Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Discovery Health has analysed the data of over 46 000 people who received their first Pfizer vaccine jab in Gauteng to see how much protection it offers.
- How do you manage Covid-19 at home
- How do you manage your oxygen levels.
- When and where should you be seeking care
- What is the role of your General Practitioner?
These are some of the few questions Clement Manyathela seeks to have answered, as well as how Discovery Health is gearing up for a successful vaccine rollout plan, in conversation with Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Head of the Centre For Clinical Excellence.
I think prevention of Covid-19 remains the most critical intervention we can think about.Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Head of the Centre For Clinical Excellence - Discovery Health
The best way to treat Covid is not to get Covid.Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Head of the Centre For Clinical Excellence
Dr Noluthando Nematswerani says that even though your symptoms are mild, it is preferred that you still have someone looking after you in case you start to deteriorate, that way intervention steps can be done timeously.
The major issue with Covid-19 is that, sometimes it presents itself in a very familiar way, almost like a common cold.Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Head of the Centre For Clinical Excellence
She is encouraging people to not wait at home to fully understand what is happening to them once they reach a point of confusion, rush to the hospital to make sure that you are assessed for proper intervention to be provided.
It is important for people to understand that there is no real cure for Covid-19, it's really about managing the symptoms.Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Head of the Centre For Clinical Excellence
The doctor also hinted at the possibility of people living with immune diseases possibly getting a third jab or for those who are on a single dose vaccine to be given a second shot.
Listen to the full conversation below...
