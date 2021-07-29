Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics, survey finds





Research network Afrobarometer has released its latest findings on a survey on the Covid-19 vaccine.

The survey found that more than 50% of South Africans say they are unlikely to try to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, Mikhail Moosa.

What we found is that the uptake of people who are willing to be vaccinated is higher among older South Africans and generally quite low in younger South Africans. Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

This is quite a concern for us in the sense that we are seeing some degree of vaccine hesitancy among South Africans from different demographics as well. Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

Many South Africans believe that they understand the pandemic quite well. Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics that we get and also don't trust the safety that the government is ensuring the vaccine has. Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

You can read the full report here.

Listen to the full interview below: