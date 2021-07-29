Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics, survey finds
Research network Afrobarometer has released its latest findings on a survey on the Covid-19 vaccine.
The survey found that more than 50% of South Africans say they are unlikely to try to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, Mikhail Moosa.
What we found is that the uptake of people who are willing to be vaccinated is higher among older South Africans and generally quite low in younger South Africans.Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
This is quite a concern for us in the sense that we are seeing some degree of vaccine hesitancy among South Africans from different demographics as well.Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
Many South Africans believe that they understand the pandemic quite well. Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics that we get and also don't trust the safety that the government is ensuring the vaccine has.Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
You can read the full report here.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/larichev89/larichev892003/larichev89200300392/142707846-covid-19-stamp-on-the-national-flag-of-south-africa-coronavirus-concept-3d-illustration-.jpg
More from Local
'We are looking at possibly days or weeks from a Cabinet reshuffle'
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says an inside source has informed her that President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering a Cabinet reshuffle soon.Read More
Men tackle toxic masculinity ahead of Women’s Month
Ubuma Leadership founder Mike Mpanya says statistics have painted a picture showing evidence that South Africa's femicide rates are five times higher than the global average.Read More
Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of KZN & Gauteng riots, granted bail
Handing down judgment on Thursday, Magistrate Gayle Pretorius said that it was not in the interest of justice to keep the accused in jail.Read More
'We're worried by stories of police forcing alleged looters to parade naked'
Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi tells Mandy Wiener about police behaviour, says people have rights and should be treated with dignity and respect.Read More
'It is incorrect to say the Public Protector's application was dismissed'
Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says that there must be a new panel that will start the impeachment processes from scratch.Read More
'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to GOOD Party national chairperson Sam Shabane about the sinkhole issue in Tshwane.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records new 17,351 cases and 520 deaths
The Health Department says 7,065,432 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying'
The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures.Read More
Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package
Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the funding for the package announced earlier by the president.Read More