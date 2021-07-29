I don't measure success by money or how many cars I'm driving - DJ Oskido





Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa, popularly knows as DJ Oskido, born in the Oukasie township (near Brits, South Africa) in 1967. The son of a Zimbabwean unionist, he was schooled in his father's home country (Rhodesia at the time), only returning to SA in 1987, according to Drum magazine.

The early 90's found him selling boerewors sausage rolls outside the Razzmatazz nightclub in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, sneaking his way inside the club to spin the closing sessions and slowing down American house tracks to a tempo that "Africans could dance to".

One night, the resident DJ didn't pitch up... and the rest is history.

Later teaming up with fellow producers Don Laka and Christos Katsaitis, they founded Kalawa Records and released their eponymous self-entitled BOP (Brothers Of Peace) compilation in 1993. Establishing a network of DJs, musicians, producers and other hopefuls, the label turned into Kalawa Jazmee in 1995.

He admits to making his share of mistakes along the way, but they helped him in business and in life.

It has been tough for everyone, especially in our industry. I also ventured into the restaurant business so that is also affected by this pandemic. Oscar 'DJ Oskido' Mdlongwa

I believe that we're all born with a dream we have. What normally parents do is that they always want to put you in a corner for you to do what they want. It's always about school, school school, they want you to be a doctor. When I was a motor mechanic they were happy that 'wow', at least you are doing something. But when I lost that job because it wasn't seeing that as my destiny, I was scared to go back home. Oscar 'DJ Oskido' Mdlongwa

We always sit down with our artists, then we show them contractually what they need to do. If we've got a problem we sit down with them but if they want to expand and leave we always help them to create their own labels. We don't want to keep artists for long because what I enjoy the most is taking artists from the ground, from the scratch without anyone knowing them, and then grooming them, that's what excites me. Oscar 'DJ Oskido' Mdlongwa

Bringing kids up properly later reflects in their lives. My dad always told me that I must respect. I stayed in a small house but our relatives would come and visit and come and we will share with them, eating from one plate. God put me here for a purpose, what I am achieving is not mine alone, I must share it with others. Oscar 'DJ Oskido' Mdlongwa

For me to measure my success is not about how much money I have or how many cars I'm driving. it's how many people I through my journey. You need to surround yourself with the right people and hang out with people who are going to encourage you. Oscar 'DJ Oskido' Mdlongwa

