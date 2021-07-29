Men tackle toxic masculinity ahead of Women’s Month





On Saturday, 31 July 2021, Ubuma Leadership, in partnership with Tshepo 1Million, hosts the Black Man’s Imbizo will be hosting conversations between men of all ages on challenges that play out in South Africa through unacceptably high levels of gender-based violence, sexual harassment, rape, and femicide.

We looked at how African communities organise and the first thing we realized is that we have to diagnose the problem in other words if we misdiagnose the problem then we will misprescribe the solution. Mike Mpanya, Founder - Ubuma Leadership

Statistics have painted a picture showing evidence that South Africa is a unique country with femicide rates that are five times higher than the global average. Mike Mpanya, Founder - Ubuma Leadership

Historically as 'bantu' people when we came together we would have these dialogues called ‘Imbizo’where the community comes together and through talking, listening and understanding that we need to work together in order to effect change we would be able to come up with solutions, that is what brought us t the place of ‘black men imbizo’ to say let us have an inter-generational conversation with different males and see what is it about our male behaviour. Mike Mpanya, Founder - Ubuma Leadership

Men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda founder and gender-based violence activist Patrick Shai discussed the disappointment he has on the country for not creating open spaces for men and women to address gender-based violence in the country.

It is important we begin to sensitize these dialogs and talk about these things we do not want to talk about. Patrick Shai - Gender-based violence activist and founder - Men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda

Until South Africans speak openly about these things we are not going to solve this crisis because we looking at gender-based violence from a reactive perspective. Patrick Shai - Gender-based violence activist and founder - Men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda

The brainchild of Ubuma Leadership, the black men’s imbizo gathers youth, professionals, academics, students, community, traditional and religious leaders in the black community will find ways to challenge and change male behaviour by putting men front and centre of the crisis women face in the country.

I think something that many people forget or perhaps overlook is the violence perpetrated by men in homes is mostly targeted not only on women but also children and that includes both boys and girls and so many men grow up which I too was unaware of until I started working on ‘black men's imbizo' that many men grow up in households where they were sexually abused, physically abused or molested and they carry all of this from a young age and bottle all of those emotions because there is no space in society that allows them to be vulnerable. Mike Mpanya, Founder - Ubuma Leadership

