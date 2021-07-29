



President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed journalists in Thembisa on the vaccination programme in the country and the reshuffling of the cabinet.

Ramaphosa visited Tembisa, to oversee the vaccination progamme and engage with those who were receiving jabs.

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the president assured the public that the country is secure in terms of vaccinations available and that there will be no shortages going forward.

Madia added that the president was not surprised by the questions around the cabinet reshuffle and that it is in fact a matter of days or weeks until the country sees changes.

He spoke on how it’s an ongoing consideration by any president; the issue of reshuffling or confining of a cabinet. He said they look at the evaluation of those appointed to work alongside him and they look at whether or not they are performing their tasks as well as they are expected to and in some instances said ‘watch the space’, so all of those things give an indication that he is considering the reshuffle. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

What I know is we are looking at possibly days or weeks from a Cabinet reshuffle. The president can no longer afford to not go with it as he is backed in a corner. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Madia says her inside source has confirmed that Ramaphosa's allies have been placing pressure on him to let go of State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize even though there are a few things that need to be finalised.

