Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
'Tiger Brands should've sat down with us about listeriosis compensation package' South African activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor says Tiger Brands is not willing to go to trial without knowing whe... 29 July 2021 6:44 PM
View all Local
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
View all Politics
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying' The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures. 28 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all Business
I don't measure success by money or how many cars I'm driving - DJ Oskido The legendary producer and businessman says what excites him most is taking unknown artists and grooming them. 29 July 2021 2:34 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2021 8:45 AM
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:31 AM
View all Sport
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 July 2021 4:13 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Tiger Brands should've sat down with us about listeriosis compensation package'

29 July 2021 6:44 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Tiger Brands
listeriosis
Koo canned goods

South African activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor says Tiger Brands is not willing to go to trial without knowing whether other food producers have contributed to the listeriosis outbreak.

Tiger Brands is recalling certain Koo and Hugo's canned vegetables and beans specifically, those produced between May 2019 and May 2021. This is due to an extremely small number of defective cans from a packaging supplier.

South African activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor says Tiger Brands should have started conversations with them earlier in an effort to provide compensation packages for the victims.

Tiger Brands should have sat down with us and we should have agreed on a compensation package and the process to identify the people who were victims of the listeriosis outbreak.

Richard Spoor, South African activist and human rights attorney

In the last few months, we started negotiations on two important issues, one being to shorten the trial and expedite it then two we establish a multi-disciplinary medical panel to assess and evaluate the harm that has been suffered by the victims.

Richard Spoor, South African activist and human rights attorney

RELATED: Tiger Brands recalls R650 million of canned goods – 9% of annual production

Richard spoor says the biggest problem they are facing with Tiger Brands is that they are not willing to go forward with the trial until other food producers and laboratories disclose information showing that other food producers had contaminated food during the listeriosis outbreak.

Tiger Brands are not willing to go to trial without knowing other food producers might have contributed to the outbreak.

Richard Spoor, South African activist and human rights attorney

In 2018 nine children from a Soweto crèche were admitted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital with gastrointestinal-related illness after consuming Tiger Brands polony, which was produced at its Polokwane facility.

We have over 100 children who were born with listerioisis and who suffer serious neurological deficit as a result these children the only chance they have to a normal life is through therapy and assistance which they are not receiving.

Richard Spoor, South African activist and human rights attorney

Spoor added that more than a 100 women have also suffered miscarraiges because of the outbreak.

Listen to the full interview below...




29 July 2021 6:44 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Tiger Brands
listeriosis
Koo canned goods

More from Local

New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated

29 July 2021 8:20 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time

29 July 2021 7:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We are looking at possibly days or weeks from a Cabinet reshuffle'

29 July 2021 4:22 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says an inside source has informed her that President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering a Cabinet reshuffle soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Men tackle toxic masculinity ahead of Women’s Month

29 July 2021 3:01 PM

Ubuma Leadership founder Mike Mpanya says statistics have painted a picture showing evidence that South Africa's femicide rates are five times higher than the global average.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics, survey finds

29 July 2021 2:34 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer Mikhail Moosa about the survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of KZN & Gauteng riots, granted bail

29 July 2021 12:58 PM

Handing down judgment on Thursday, Magistrate Gayle Pretorius said that it was not in the interest of justice to keep the accused in jail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're worried by stories of police forcing alleged looters to parade naked'

29 July 2021 11:28 AM

Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi tells Mandy Wiener about police behaviour, says people have rights and should be treated with dignity and respect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It is incorrect to say the Public Protector's application was dismissed'

29 July 2021 11:25 AM

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says that there must be a new panel that will start the impeachment processes from scratch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening'

29 July 2021 8:12 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to GOOD Party national chairperson Sam Shabane about the sinkhole issue in Tshwane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records new 17,351 cases and 520 deaths

29 July 2021 7:03 AM

The Health Department says 7,065,432 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We are looking at possibly days or weeks from a Cabinet reshuffle'

Local

Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics, survey finds

Local

'It is incorrect to say the Public Protector's application was dismissed'

Local

EWN Highlights

Defrocked US cardinal charged with sexual abuse

29 July 2021 8:40 PM

Trade Dept sets up R3.9bn to help businesses rebuild

29 July 2021 6:48 PM

Zim to send 300 more military instructors to insurgency-hit Mozambique

29 July 2021 5:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA