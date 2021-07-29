'Tiger Brands should've sat down with us about listeriosis compensation package'





Tiger Brands is recalling certain Koo and Hugo's canned vegetables and beans specifically, those produced between May 2019 and May 2021. This is due to an extremely small number of defective cans from a packaging supplier.

South African activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor says Tiger Brands should have started conversations with them earlier in an effort to provide compensation packages for the victims.

Tiger Brands should have sat down with us and we should have agreed on a compensation package and the process to identify the people who were victims of the listeriosis outbreak. Richard Spoor, South African activist and human rights attorney

In the last few months, we started negotiations on two important issues, one being to shorten the trial and expedite it then two we establish a multi-disciplinary medical panel to assess and evaluate the harm that has been suffered by the victims. Richard Spoor, South African activist and human rights attorney

Richard spoor says the biggest problem they are facing with Tiger Brands is that they are not willing to go forward with the trial until other food producers and laboratories disclose information showing that other food producers had contaminated food during the listeriosis outbreak.

Tiger Brands are not willing to go to trial without knowing other food producers might have contributed to the outbreak. Richard Spoor, South African activist and human rights attorney

In 2018 nine children from a Soweto crèche were admitted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital with gastrointestinal-related illness after consuming Tiger Brands polony, which was produced at its Polokwane facility.

We have over 100 children who were born with listerioisis and who suffer serious neurological deficit as a result these children the only chance they have to a normal life is through therapy and assistance which they are not receiving. Richard Spoor, South African activist and human rights attorney

Spoor added that more than a 100 women have also suffered miscarraiges because of the outbreak.

