Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
'Tiger Brands should've sat down with us about listeriosis compensation package' South African activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor says Tiger Brands is not willing to go to trial without knowing whe... 29 July 2021 6:44 PM
View all Local
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
View all Politics
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
I don't measure success by money or how many cars I'm driving - DJ Oskido The legendary producer and businessman says what excites him most is taking unknown artists and grooming them. 29 July 2021 2:34 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2021 8:45 AM
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:31 AM
View all Sport
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 July 2021 4:13 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job

29 July 2021 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
work life balance
Missing Link
work life
HOBBIES
side hustle
Rich Mulholland
hobbynomics

'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.
© antoniodiaz/123rf.com

Many people are working harder than ever before as the fallout of the pandemic forces them to hustle and find sources of extra income.

But what if outside interests could actually make you better at your given job?

Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, who is an entrepreneur, public speaker and the founder of Missing Link.

Mulholland is also an avid hobbyist.

In my mind, in life you don't get to check the box that says you're successful unless you first check the box that says you're happy.

Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

If we're only working for the sake of work, there's a problem... so for me, in order to check that happiness box, I have to have some recreational obsession where I get to turn on that part of my brain that gets excited... something that isn't just what pays my bills.

Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

When you're watching Netflix you're a passive participant but when you're doing something - whatever your hobby is - you're an active participant.

Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

According to Mulholland, there's a case to be made for hobbynomics.

"If you look at where people spend their money, even in times when they're running low they will still spend more than the average on their hobby" he says.

Just ask someone who likes the hobby of vinyl records or an audiophile, or a cyclist for goodness sake!

Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

Isn't it unfair that you switch off when you 'get home'. That's when you should be switching on.

Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

The things I learn in the different spheres of my recreational obsessions, make me better at my job every day.

Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

[For example] The board game informed my thinking [at the office] just because I let those ideas sneak in like a Trojan horse.

Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

"Go back to that thing that you were last obsessed with that wasn't your job" is his advice if you don't have a hobby in mind.

Listen to the inspiring conversation in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job




29 July 2021 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
work life balance
Missing Link
work life
HOBBIES
side hustle
Rich Mulholland
hobbynomics

More from Business

New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated

29 July 2021 8:20 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time

29 July 2021 7:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO

29 July 2021 7:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:09 AM

Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme

28 July 2021 9:02 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying'

28 July 2021 8:39 PM

The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package

28 July 2021 7:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the funding for the package announced earlier by the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB announces relief measures for individual and business clients after looting

27 July 2021 8:54 PM

'Between 30 and 40 branches were completely destroyed or badly damaged.' The Money Show interviews FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data)

27 July 2021 8:26 PM

Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

I don't measure success by money or how many cars I'm driving - DJ Oskido

29 July 2021 2:34 PM

The legendary producer and businessman says what excites him most is taking unknown artists and grooming them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir

29 July 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme

28 July 2021 9:02 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data)

27 July 2021 8:26 PM

Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

23 funny nicknames people got from work

27 July 2021 9:49 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold

27 July 2021 9:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa

26 July 2021 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Neighbour leaves note warning woman they can see everything when she showers

26 July 2021 10:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Disgusting' viral video shows female reporter being harassed on camera by men

26 July 2021 9:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top ten sports films to watch

25 July 2021 9:37 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to film critic Gayle Edmund about which sports films to watch in between to action at the Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist

22 July 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?

21 July 2021 8:58 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?

19 July 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses

19 July 2021 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?

19 July 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'

19 July 2021 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We are looking at possibly days or weeks from a Cabinet reshuffle'

Local

SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time

Business Local

Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics, survey finds

Local

EWN Highlights

Defrocked US cardinal charged with sexual abuse

29 July 2021 8:40 PM

Trade Dept sets up R3.9bn to help businesses rebuild

29 July 2021 6:48 PM

Zim to send 300 more military instructors to insurgency-hit Mozambique

29 July 2021 5:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA