SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold





JOHANNESBURG - Tatjana Schoenmaker has become only the second female swimmer in South Africa's history to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95 and is the first South African female swimmer to win gold since Penny Heyns in 1996.

The 24-year-old touched the wall 0.97 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor to take gold in the 200m breaststroke.

WORLD RECORD!!!! Tatjana Schoenmaker wins the Olympic 200m breaststroke gold medal in a WR 2:18.95. Kaylene Corbett finished 5th in 2:22.06#TeamSA #Tokyo2020 — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2020) July 30, 2021

Schoenmaker was second behind Lilly King at the halfway stage and powered past the American in the final two laps to claim gold ahead of King and Annie Lazor.

Schoenmaker added to her silver medal that she claimed in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the week.

With teammate, Kaylene Corbett, finishing fifth it also marked the first time since Sydney 2000 that two South African women featured in the same Olympic final.

