SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold
JOHANNESBURG - Tatjana Schoenmaker has become only the second female swimmer in South Africa's history to win a gold medal at the Olympics.
Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95 and is the first South African female swimmer to win gold since Penny Heyns in 1996.
The 24-year-old touched the wall 0.97 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor to take gold in the 200m breaststroke.
WORLD RECORD!!!! Tatjana Schoenmaker wins the Olympic 200m breaststroke gold medal in a WR 2:18.95. Kaylene Corbett finished 5th in 2:22.06#TeamSA #Tokyo2020— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2020) July 30, 2021
This is for you, South Africa 🇿🇦❤️— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2020) July 30, 2021
📸 @AntonGeyser #TeamSA pic.twitter.com/x2yluw3dbb
Schoenmaker was second behind Lilly King at the halfway stage and powered past the American in the final two laps to claim gold ahead of King and Annie Lazor.
Schoenmaker added to her silver medal that she claimed in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the week.
With teammate, Kaylene Corbett, finishing fifth it also marked the first time since Sydney 2000 that two South African women featured in the same Olympic final.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold
Source : Anton Geyser/SASPA/SASI
More from Sport
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs
Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped foreign player. During his time, the defender won 2 ABSA Premiership championships as well as a Nedbank Cup and MTN8 title.Read More
WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Top ten sports films to watch
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to film critic Gayle Edmund about which sports films to watch in between to action at the Olympics.Read More
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions
They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening.Read More
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title
The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca.Read More
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics
The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especially as coming after the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
SABC criticises SuperSport for blocking CAF Final broadcast rights
In statement on Friday, the broadcaster said it was 'surprised and disappointed to learn yesterday (Thursday) that CAF had sold the exclusive rights to broadcast the final to the pay-TV broadcaster, SuperSport'.Read More