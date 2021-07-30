COVID-19: South Africa records new 13,751 cases and 523 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 13,751 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 422,151.

Gauteng province has recorded 3 655 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

523 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 71,431 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,194,762 representing a recovery rate of 90,6%.

Over 7.2 million citizens have been vaccinated since the beginning of the rollout.