COVID-19: South Africa records new 13,751 cases and 523 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 13,751 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 422,151.
Gauteng province has recorded 3 655 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
523 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 71,431 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,194,762 representing a recovery rate of 90,6%.
Over 7.2 million citizens have been vaccinated since the beginning of the rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 422 151 with 13 751 new cases reported. Today 523 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 71 431 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 194 762 with a recovery rate of 90, 6% pic.twitter.com/Jnyw7Qrmbf— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 29, 2021
