We seek temporary accommodation for families in sinkhole areas - Tshwane MMC





Tshwane MMC for Roads & Trasport Dikeledi Selowa responded to GOOD National Chairperson Sam Shabane's findings which revealed that sinkholes in the city are negatively impacting local communities and threatening safety of citizens.

Selowa argued that some areas have been assessed and fixed while in some areas they have come to the decision of looking for land in order to move the community away from these sinkholes.

What is happening now is that we are in negotiations with the national and provincial government in getting land parcels but also bearing in mind that we do not displace people far from their place of work. Dikeledi Selowa, MMC for Roads and Transport - City of Tshwane

We tried closing off all areas where there are sinkholes and urge the community not to go to areas where they are present until we get through the process. Dikeledi Selowa, MMC for Roads and Transport - City of Tshwane

RELATED: 'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening'

From our side as the municipality, we are obviously going out and assessing these situations by bringing in health and social development to see where can we move families even if it's temporary accommodation to avoid children and families from being hurt. Dikeledi Selowa, MMC for Roads and Transport - City of Tshwane

Listen to the full interview below...