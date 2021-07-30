WATCH: Gordon Ramsey going vegan for a day leaves his followers salivating
Chef Gordon Ramsay who has 25.2 million followers on TikTok to announced on the app that he is turning vegan by showing off a 'vegan steak' using an eggplant, which left many of his followers salivating.
The "MasterChef" star, who was once one of the biggest critics of veganism is also now an ambassador for a new campaign launched by vegan brand Silk.
Bet you didn’t see this one coming.....#Vegan Steak Done ! https://t.co/yXzBVfy7kK— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 19, 2021
