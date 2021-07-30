WATCH: Gordon Ramsey going vegan for a day leaves his followers salivating

Streaming issues? Report here
702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg 702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:27
Ten suspects linked to the Phoenix murders make their second appearance at the Verulam Magistrate's Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karinda Jagmohan, Newzroom Afrika Reporter
Today at 12:41
Tremor: 3.6 magnitude quake rattles Johannesburg on Friday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Ray Durrheim, Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining- SA Chair
Today at 12:45
Former Olympian Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock weighs on on Tokyo Olympics.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File: Karoo Creations - pure wool duvets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aubrey Williams - Co-founder at Karoo Creations
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital Sichelesile Dube had been waiting in a wheelchair on Monday, and her lifeless body was only discovered by her shocked mother the n... 30 July 2021 11:24 AM
Curro learners call on all South Africans to join the #Hopetoheal movement Curro Holdings corporate services executive Mari Lategan says South Africans can join the movement by using #HopeToHeal on social... 30 July 2021 9:40 AM
WATCH: Gordon Ramsey going vegan for a day leaves his followers salivating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 July 2021 8:31 AM
View all Local
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
View all Politics
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
View all Business
Is fantasising about someone else while in bed with your partner normal? Intimacy coach Lisa Welsh speaks to Clement Manyathela about whether fantasies about other people are harmful. 30 July 2021 12:17 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
I don't measure success by money or how many cars I'm driving - DJ Oskido The legendary producer and businessman says what excites him most is taking unknown artists and grooming them. 29 July 2021 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95 and is the first South African female... 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 July 2021 4:13 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
View all Africa
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WATCH: Gordon Ramsey going vegan for a day leaves his followers salivating

30 July 2021 8:31 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Gordon Ramsay
vegan
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir

Chef Gordon Ramsay who has 25.2 million followers on TikTok to announced on the app that he is turning vegan by showing off a 'vegan steak' using an eggplant, which left many of his followers salivating.

The "MasterChef" star, who was once one of the biggest critics of veganism is also now an ambassador for a new campaign launched by vegan brand Silk.

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




30 July 2021 8:31 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Gordon Ramsay
vegan
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Local

Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital

30 July 2021 11:24 AM

Sichelesile Dube had been waiting in a wheelchair on Monday, and her lifeless body was only discovered by her shocked mother the next day in the exact spot where had left her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curro learners call on all South Africans to join the #Hopetoheal movement

30 July 2021 9:40 AM

Curro Holdings corporate services executive Mari Lategan says South Africans can join the movement by using #HopeToHeal on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We seek temporary accommodation for families in sinkhole areas - Tshwane MMC

30 July 2021 8:10 AM

Tshwane MMC for Roads & Trasport Dikeledi Selowa says they are in negotiations with the government in getting land parcels for those who live near sinkholes in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records new 13,751 cases and 523 deaths

30 July 2021 6:43 AM

The Health Department says cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,194,762 representing a recovery rate of 90,6%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated

29 July 2021 8:20 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time

29 July 2021 7:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tiger Brands should've sat down with us about listeriosis compensation package'

29 July 2021 6:44 PM

South African activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor says Tiger Brands is not willing to go to trial without knowing whether other food producers have contributed to the listeriosis outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We are looking at possibly days or weeks from a Cabinet reshuffle'

29 July 2021 4:22 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says an inside source has informed her that President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering a Cabinet reshuffle soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Men tackle toxic masculinity ahead of Women’s Month

29 July 2021 3:01 PM

Ubuma Leadership founder Mike Mpanya says statistics have painted a picture showing evidence that South Africa's femicide rates are five times higher than the global average.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics, survey finds

29 July 2021 2:34 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer Mikhail Moosa about the survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We seek temporary accommodation for families in sinkhole areas - Tshwane MMC

Local

Is fantasising about someone else while in bed with your partner normal?

Lifestyle

SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold

Sport

EWN Highlights

Golden Arrow bus driver hit by stray bullet in N2 shooting

30 July 2021 11:59 AM

Govt sure it will have enough COVID vaccine doses to meet country's needs

30 July 2021 11:33 AM

Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital

30 July 2021 11:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA