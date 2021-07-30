Curro learners call on all South Africans to join the #Hopetoheal movement





Following the looting and unrest of the past few weeks, 66 000 learners from the independent school group, Curro Holdings, have initiated a movement called #HopeToHeal. As we need to #RebuildSA, the movement is a collective message to South Africans to evoke the spirit of Mzansi and add their viral voice by sharing a message of hope to heal our nation.

We are very aware that as we are faced death and destruction on a daily basis especially in the past few weeks. We have to look to something the country needs, to create help and there is no better hope than in the eyes and stories of our children. Mari Lategan, Corporate services executive - Curro Holdings

We would love the country to join in this by talking about the hope of tomorrow and to hear the voices of young people as our future lies in their energy, passion and love for this country. Mari Lategan, Corporate services executive - Curro Holdings

RELATED: Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'

What we are hoping from other South Africans would be to join us and use #HopeToHeal and tell us what they are doing in their communities. Mari Lategan, Corporate services executive - Curro Holdings

For us, it's turning hope into help and over time building that to make a small difference in the community in which they live. Mari Lategan, Corporate services executive - Curro Holdings

Listen to the full interview below...