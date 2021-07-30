Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital





JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department won't be drawn into giving details around the death of a 26-year-old woman at the Helen Joseph Hospital who was allegedly ignored for 24 hours in a waiting room, but it has given the assurance that it is being investigated.

The health facility faces serious claims that staff there failed to attend to Sichelesile Dube, who was a seriously ill patient.

She had been waiting in a wheelchair on Monday, and her lifeless body was only discovered by her shocked mother the next day – in the exact spot where she had left her the day before.

The woman's mother, Nqobile Dube, said her daughter was ignored by nurses and a doctor even told her that due to the number of COVID-19 patients the facility was under pressure.

Sichelesile's mother is now asking for answers and justice.

The Democratic Alliance's Gauteng health shadow minister, Jack Bloom, said that it was unacceptable.

“We know that people were sitting in chairs for two or three days on oxygen because they couldn’t be admitted to the wards, and the major cause of it is not just the COVID epidemic, it’s the closure of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital,” Bloom said.

