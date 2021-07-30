Is fantasising about someone else while in bed with your partner normal?
Have you ever found yourself thinking or fantasising about someone else while being intimate with your current partner?
Is this normal or should you be worried if you or your partner has done it before?
Lisa Welsh, an intimacy coach, speaks to Clement Manyathela about whether this is harmful.
It is very common, actually, although people may choose not to admit it... It depends on what you are fantasising about, who you're fantasising about, how often it's happening. It's up to you to disclose this to your partner, but really, in our imaginations, it's our chance to be free and it's a chance to be ourselves and particularly when it comes to sex, we are usually so trapped by judgment and shame and our responsibilities and the identity we set for ourselves that actually bringing in fantasy can be a healthy way to escape...Lisa Welsh, Intimacy coach
Having those fantasies doesn't even necessarily mean you want to act out on those things, so it's a chance to be free. You can decide what feels right between you and your partner if you want to enhance your lovemaking perhaps, if you want to use that to bring them into your fantasies.Lisa Welsh, Intimacy coach
As long as it's not causing a disconnect and as long as it doesn't raise any red flags.Lisa Welsh, Intimacy coach
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Pexels
More from Lifestyle
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job
'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.Read More
I don't measure success by money or how many cars I'm driving - DJ Oskido
The legendary producer and businessman says what excites him most is taking unknown artists and grooming them.Read More
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work.Read More
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data)
Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie.Read More
23 funny nicknames people got from work
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".Read More
Neighbour leaves note warning woman they can see everything when she showers
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More