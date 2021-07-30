Is fantasising about someone else while in bed with your partner normal?





Have you ever found yourself thinking or fantasising about someone else while being intimate with your current partner?

Is this normal or should you be worried if you or your partner has done it before?

Lisa Welsh, an intimacy coach, speaks to Clement Manyathela about whether this is harmful.

It is very common, actually, although people may choose not to admit it... It depends on what you are fantasising about, who you're fantasising about, how often it's happening. It's up to you to disclose this to your partner, but really, in our imaginations, it's our chance to be free and it's a chance to be ourselves and particularly when it comes to sex, we are usually so trapped by judgment and shame and our responsibilities and the identity we set for ourselves that actually bringing in fantasy can be a healthy way to escape... Lisa Welsh, Intimacy coach

Having those fantasies doesn't even necessarily mean you want to act out on those things, so it's a chance to be free. You can decide what feels right between you and your partner if you want to enhance your lovemaking perhaps, if you want to use that to bring them into your fantasies. Lisa Welsh, Intimacy coach

As long as it's not causing a disconnect and as long as it doesn't raise any red flags. Lisa Welsh, Intimacy coach

Listen to the full interview below...