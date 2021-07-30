Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock
Former South African swimmer and Olympian Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock has weighed in on Tokyo Olympics.
She has been in KwaZulu-Natal working on a foundation. Her husband, Prince Albert, is in Tokyo supporting Team Monaco.
Initially I was supposed to be here for ten to twelve days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection., and quite a serious one. So, it's taking time to adjust with this problem that I am having.Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock, Former Olympian
I cannot force healing so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October. I cannot fly above three thousand metres otherwise I will have a problem with my ears. I feel well, I feel good. Obviously, it's a waiting game for me.Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock, Former Olympian
I really salute the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. It's not easy for the parents, it's not easy for the athletes. As a former Olympian, I don't think I would have taken the risk myself of going that far. The determination and the sacrifice that these athletes have made, they are my heroes. For me they are all gold medallists.Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock, Former Olympian
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional, I congratulate her and there is more to come. She is obviosly under pressure but I just hope she can handle it. She is not a quitter and she'll make it.Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock, Former Olympian
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Anton Geyser/SASPA/SASI
More from Sport
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold
Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95.Read More
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs
Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped foreign player. During his time, the defender won 2 ABSA Premiership championships as well as a Nedbank Cup and MTN8 title.Read More
WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Top ten sports films to watch
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to film critic Gayle Edmund about which sports films to watch in between to action at the Olympics.Read More
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions
They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening.Read More
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title
The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca.Read More
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics
The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especially as coming after the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
SABC criticises SuperSport for blocking CAF Final broadcast rights
In statement on Friday, the broadcaster said it was 'surprised and disappointed to learn yesterday (Thursday) that CAF had sold the exclusive rights to broadcast the final to the pay-TV broadcaster, SuperSport'.Read More