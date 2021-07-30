Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock





Former South African swimmer and Olympian Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock has weighed in on Tokyo Olympics.

She has been in KwaZulu-Natal working on a foundation. Her husband, Prince Albert, is in Tokyo supporting Team Monaco.

Initially I was supposed to be here for ten to twelve days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection., and quite a serious one. So, it's taking time to adjust with this problem that I am having. Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock, Former Olympian

I cannot force healing so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October. I cannot fly above three thousand metres otherwise I will have a problem with my ears. I feel well, I feel good. Obviously, it's a waiting game for me. Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock, Former Olympian

I really salute the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. It's not easy for the parents, it's not easy for the athletes. As a former Olympian, I don't think I would have taken the risk myself of going that far. The determination and the sacrifice that these athletes have made, they are my heroes. For me they are all gold medallists. Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock, Former Olympian

Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional, I congratulate her and there is more to come. She is obviosly under pressure but I just hope she can handle it. She is not a quitter and she'll make it. Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock, Former Olympian

Listen below for the full interview...