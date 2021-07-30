Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert
An earthquake that measured 4.2 on the Richter scale has been tracked to Alberton where the epicentre hit 10 kilometres underground.
Residents in parts of Gauteng said that they woke up to what felt like a tremor on Friday morning.
Many people in areas like Northcliff, Glenvista, Kensington, Germiston, Boksburg and even in the north of Pretoria said that they felt the ground shake for a few seconds just after 6:30am.
Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened.
The earthquake was largely due to the gold mining that has happened in the East Rand for the last century.Professor Ray Durrheim , Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair
Whether it was an earthquake or a tremor, it's just a matter of semantics really. 'Tremor' is the term used for something a little bit smaller and 'earthquake' is a generic term for when the earth shakes.Professor Ray Durrheim , Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair
Listen to the full interview below...
