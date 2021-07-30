Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush

30 July 2021 3:02 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
702 Unplugged
702unplugged
Hush
Old Mutual Amazing Voices
Tsholofelo Ntuli, Phumlani Tshabalala, Sinethemba Magubane, Zamokuhle Nkosi, Thamsanqa Mthabela, Nicholas Malimba

The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music during a boot camp.

South African group, Hush Male Group are the 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown and will walk away with a massive $ 100 000. After securing 5 Golden Voice wins for best performance throughout the season, Africa chose Hush SA as the winners of the sensational pan-African singing competition during a spectacular finale on Sunday evening (4 July 2021). The finale was simulcasted on Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, (South Africa) Africa Magic (Nigeria), Maisha Magic (Kenya) Zambezi Magic (Zimbabwe) and Akwaaba (Ghana). The group has taken their first small steps to achieve their dreams and do great things, not only at home but beyond to become global music sensations.

An all-male Gospel group of six members, formed as a brotherhood of childhood friends spanning over a ten-year period. Tsholofelo Ntuli, Phumlani Tshabalala, Sinethemba Magubane, Zamokuhle Nkosi, Thamsanqa Mthabela, Nicholas Malimba all hail from Johannesburg, South Africa. The group entered the second season of Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition that attracted 546 initial online video entries from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and South Africa and have achieved stardom.

Little did they know that their initial entry would see them beginning a long and rewarding process that would end in Johannesburg in June this year with an ultimate victory in Africa’s premier acapella event. At the same time, they were awarded with the benefits of learning the skills and gaining the important insights needed for groups to succeed in the challenging world of music.

They tell Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplugged.

This is definitely a dream come true, especially since money is coming in tomorrow.

Tsholofelo Ntuli, Hush member

During a boot camp, we were homesick. The highlight is we bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music. We also met a lot of brothers from Africa, including from Nigeria and Kenya. It was interesting to see the whole of Africa come together

Zamokuhle Nkosi, Hush member

The group will invest the money and draw a salary. They are essentially a gospel group but also do corporate gigs.

Some things you can't take lightly, it takes time to understand our different egos and personalities. Every morning we have a devotion, it circulates.

Thamsanqa Mthabela, Hush memeber

Listen below for the full interview...




