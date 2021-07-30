Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure
Pearl Thusi has graced local and international screens, billboards, magazines and airwaves with the many talents under her belt.
She also made history when she became the star of the first African-produced Netflix series, Queen Sono, in 2019.
She chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she failed, and what these failures taught her.
I just think talking about failure - this is an opportunity to really kind of reach the right people and be meaningful. I answer this type of question more often than I even think...Pearl Thusi, South African entertainment star
If you can just be honest and real, you'll sleep better at night. Maybe some people might attack you and you may have to deal with things that are uncomfortable, but I feel like in that discomfort you have that phoenix that continually rises within. It's not always fine to have everybody agree with you or kind of buy your face. You need sometimes to be challenged and to realise that even that opinion or how you shared it is a mistake and go back to certain people who might have been affected and apologise and be accountable at the very least...Pearl Thusi, South African entertainment star
It brings a lot of self-awareness when you are brave enough to make mistakes and fall down, get up, own that mistake and keep moving.Pearl Thusi, South African entertainment star
Pearl also talks about what she says are areas that help her learn and move on from failures. These are resilience, imposter syndrome and letting go.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @pearlthusi/Instagram.
More from Lifestyle
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award
702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the country's radio industry.Read More
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert
Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the earth shook in parts of Gauteng on Friday.Read More
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout
What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you?Read More
Is fantasising about someone else while in bed with your partner normal?
Intimacy coach Lisa Welsh speaks to Clement Manyathela about whether fantasies about other people are harmful.Read More
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job
'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.Read More
I don't measure success by money or how many cars I'm driving - DJ Oskido
The legendary producer and businessman says what excites him most is taking unknown artists and grooming them.Read More
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work.Read More
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data)
Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie.Read More