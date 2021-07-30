Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure





Pearl Thusi has graced local and international screens, billboards, magazines and airwaves with the many talents under her belt.

She also made history when she became the star of the first African-produced Netflix series, Queen Sono, in 2019.

She chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she failed, and what these failures taught her.

I just think talking about failure - this is an opportunity to really kind of reach the right people and be meaningful. I answer this type of question more often than I even think... Pearl Thusi, South African entertainment star

If you can just be honest and real, you'll sleep better at night. Maybe some people might attack you and you may have to deal with things that are uncomfortable, but I feel like in that discomfort you have that phoenix that continually rises within. It's not always fine to have everybody agree with you or kind of buy your face. You need sometimes to be challenged and to realise that even that opinion or how you shared it is a mistake and go back to certain people who might have been affected and apologise and be accountable at the very least... Pearl Thusi, South African entertainment star

It brings a lot of self-awareness when you are brave enough to make mistakes and fall down, get up, own that mistake and keep moving. Pearl Thusi, South African entertainment star

Pearl also talks about what she says are areas that help her learn and move on from failures. These are resilience, imposter syndrome and letting go.

Listen to the full interview below...