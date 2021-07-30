Charred bodies found inside looted Durban store
Three bodies were discovered at a Ginger Bhangwandas clothing store during post-looting clean-up operations in the Durban city centre on Friday.
The grim discovery came amid efforts to revive the local economy following the deadly civil unrest in July.
Trusted sources on the ground have confirmed that these three bodies were discovered at the retail outlet on Pine Street in the Durban CBD.Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, is focused on rebuilding community relations. That has started to happen. They have what they call a social cohesion council in the province that is really aimed at ensuring justice for the families who lost their family members to acts suspected to be linked to vigilantism.Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
