Actor and producer Shona Ferguson passes away





Actor and producer Shona Ferguson has passed away at the age of 47.

A statement from the family said, "Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to COVID-19 related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media."

Ferguson had been fighting for his life in ICU at the Milpark private hospital for more than a week ago. He had reportedly complained about chest pains and struggling to breathe before his admission.

A GIANT LEGACY He started the production company Ferguson Films with his wife Connie Ferguson in 2010, who both starred in the company's first TV production, Rockville.

In 2020, Ferguson made his Netflix debut, partnering with the streaming service on the six-part series, Kings Of Joburg.

Born Aaron Arthur Ferguson on 30 April 1974, he started his acting career as Ace in the TV series Generations. In April 2006, he started acting in _Muvhango _as Dr Leabu. In March 2007, he left the Venda soap opera and starred as Itumeleng inThe Wild from 2011 to 2013.

Other TV appearances include The Queen, Isidingo: The Need, and Scandal.

