John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award





Radio 702's John Perlman has won the Best Commercial Afternoon Presenter Award during a virtual ceremony on Friday.

The awards aim to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the country's radio industry.

Among other Primedia awards were:

CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto took the Radio Innovation Award for Big Breakfast Broadcast.

Anele Mdoda of 947 got the Breakfast Show Presenter Commercial gong.

Eyewitness News walked away with the Commercial Best Radio Documentary Award for the Sunday night show Inside EWN, while Veronica Makhoali won the Field News Reporter Award.