Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve
How closer are we to seeing the Digital Vibes saga going to a court of law and prosecutions possibly happening?
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that he was still studying the Special Investigative Unit's (SIU) report into the Health Department's Digital Vibes irregular tender.
He told journalists in Tembisa that there were still issues that needed finalisation regarding suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
Mkhize was placed on suspension after his close associates benefitted from a tender with his department.
He has also recently been personally tied to the contract which his son also benefitted from.
John Perlman speaks to Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson to explain what happens next.
As the Special Tribunal we can confirm that yesterday at around 4:30pm, the SIU filed the papers with the Special Tribunal basically to review and set aside the R150 million Digital Vibes contract. Sometime last month, I think it was the 15th of June, the SIU was granted an interim interdict where they were granted an order to freeze the bank accounts of the various respondents.Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Fast forward to yesterday, parts of the order was that within 30 days, which lapsed yesterday, the SIU asked the Special Tribunal to institute proceedings.Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Makgotho explains that there are 28 respondents and each of them needs to formally respond to the application by the SIU, which could delay the process.
Listen to the full interview below...
