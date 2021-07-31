COVID-19: South Africa records new 13 025 cases and 248 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 13 025 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,435,036.
Gauteng province has recorded 3 154 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
248 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 71, 679 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,207,960 representing a recovery rate of 90,7%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 7,504,373 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
