Concerns raised over how football clubs will enforce new heading restrictions.

31 July 2021 7:42 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Soccer
Department of Sports and Recreation
Dimentia

Institute of Fitness Professionals director Derek Archer says research has shown that most retired soccer players suffer from dementia or personality disorder due to head injuries.

An investigation on the potential risks associated with players heading the ball during soccer matches may result in football clubs changing their playing and training methods, this comes after concerns were made on how heading a ball regularly could lead to dementia.

You don't generally think of a concussion unless it's from direct contact with another player in motion but not so much from heading a ball.

Derek Archer, Director - Institute of Fitness Professional

Research made on soccer is starting to show, especially on players who have retired that they suffer from dementia or personality disorder.

Derek Archer, Director - Institute of Fitness Professional

As soon as the player heads the ball their brain is likely to shift and hit the front part of their skull.

Derek Archer, Director - Institute of Fitness Professional

It's not necessarily only hitting the head but also whiplash movement that can result in a concussion.

Derek Archer, Director - Institute of Fitness Professional

They have studied both professional and immature players of all ages and gender, to which they found that women and children soccer players have a high chance of having concussions.

Derek Archer, Director - Institute of Fitness Professional

Institute of Fitness Professionals director Derek Archer says the sports industry needs to have a level of control when it comes to the well-being of players.

Listen to the full interview...




