'We celebrate this week to share the beauty & benefits of breastfeeding'
Association for Dietetics in South Africa registered dietitian and spokesperson Dr. Chantell Witten explained why breastfeeding is the ideal recommendation in terms of it being a sustainable food for the healthy growth and development of infants and young children.
Witten started the conversation by informing the listeners on 'World Breastfeeding week' being established in 1992 by the World Health Assembly, where they agreed that they would take necessary measures to support, protect and promote breastfeeding of children.
Breastfeeding was being eroded and mothers were being pressured to actually move over to formula feed and we know that breastfeeding protects babies from diseases and now in modern times, we have recently learnt that it also helps with cognitive development.Dr Chantell Witten, Registered dietitian and spokesperson - Association for Dietetics in South Africa
We are celebrating this week so that we can share with moms the beauty and benefits of breastfeeding and try to pressure it as a child survival strategy.Dr Chantell Witten, Registered dietitian and spokesperson - Association for Dietetics in South Africa
Witten says there has been significant progress when it comes to women who now breastfeed their children as many have been relying on formula feeding for various reasons.
We must recognise that South Africa comes from a time where we must give free formula to moms who were HIV positive and that was until 2011, so we still come out of that period where women understood formula was a good product for their children.Dr Chantell Witten, Registered dietitian and spokesperson - Association for Dietetics in South Africa
Listen to the full interview...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/danr13/danr131507/danr13150700138/43198323-close-up-of-a-range-of-empty-baby-containers-in-the-maternity-hospital.jpg
