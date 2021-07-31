



JOHANNESBURG – The energy department has announced that fuel prices are going up in the month of August.

In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the petrol price will go up by 91 cents per litre for both grades, while diesel will increase by between 54 and 55 cents per litre.

Illuminating paraffin is set to cost 50 cents per litre.

The department said the new prices will kick in at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Automobile Association (AA) warned August would bring with it news of a fuel price increase.

The association predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end.

READ: SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards

At the time, the AA said the daily Rand to US dollar exchange rate had spiked as well as international oil prices.

“The AA’s forecast, based on mid-month data, indicates that petrol is set for an increase of 87 cents per litre; diesel 58 cents per litre; and illuminating paraffin 56 cents. The weakening rand, as a result of the riots, will, however, play a major role as the exchange rate is a major indicator for the local fuel price.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Energy department announces hefty fuel price hike for August