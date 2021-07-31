'My heart really goes out to Connie' - Sello Maake Ka-Ncube





Legendary theatre and television actor and director Sello Maake Ka-Ncube shared his fond memories of his late friend and colleague Shona Ferguson who passed away on Friday at the age of 47.

A statement from the family confirmed the passing of the media mogul explaining it was due to COVID-19 related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media.

You can not even begin to imagine how I am feeling right now, my heart goes to Connie because she did not just lose her partner in life but also a work partner. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Legendary theatre and television actor and director

Shona was a workaholic but most importantly a family man. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Legendary theatre and television actor and director

In 2010 he started the production company Ferguson Films with his wife Connie Ferguson which introduced loved productions like Rockville, The Queen, and Kings Of Joburg to name a few.

Going forward Connie will have to hold the fort but she has the support of her daughters and those that work at ‘Ferguson films’. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Legendary theatre and television actor and director

Ferguson had been fighting for his life in ICU at the Milpark private hospital for more than a week ago. He had reportedly complained about chest pains and struggling to breathe before his admission.

Listen to the full interview below...