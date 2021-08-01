COVID-19: South Africa records 12,528 new Covid-19 cases
South Africa has recorded 12,528 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2 447 454.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases were in the Western Cape with 27% of infections, followed by the Gauteng with 22%.
334 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 72,013 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: COVID-19: South Africa records new 13 025 cases and 248 deaths
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,222,338 with a recovery rate of 90, 8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 7,544,539 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 447 454 with 12 528 new cases reported. Today 334 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 72 013 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 222 338 with a recovery rate of 90, 8% pic.twitter.com/GSjZH74l4b— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 31, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
More from Local
'My heart really goes out to Connie' - Sello Maake Ka-Ncube
Legendary theatre and television actor and director Sello Maake Ka-Ncube says Shona Ferguson was a workaholic but most importantly a man who loved his wife and family.Read More
Energy department announces hefty fuel price hike for August
In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the petrol price will go up by 91 cents per litre for both grades, while diesel will increase by between 54 and 55 cents per litre.Read More
'We celebrate this week to share the beauty & benefits of breastfeeding'
Association for Dietetics in South Africa registered dietitian and spokesperson Dr. Chantell Witten says there has been significant progress when it comes to exclusive breastfeeding in the country.Read More
Concerns raised over how football clubs will enforce new heading restrictions.
Institute of Fitness Professionals director Derek Archer says research has shown that most retired soccer players suffer from dementia or personality disorder due to head injuries.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records new 13 025 cases and 248 deaths
The Health Department says 7,504,373 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve
It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully.Read More
Charred bodies found inside looted Durban store
The grim discovery came amid efforts to revive the local economy following the deadly civil unrest in July.Read More
Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital
Sichelesile Dube had been waiting in a wheelchair on Monday, and her lifeless body was only discovered by her shocked mother the next day in the exact spot where had left her.Read More
Curro learners call on all South Africans to join the #Hopetoheal movement
Curro Holdings corporate services executive Mari Lategan says South Africans can join the movement by using #HopeToHeal on social media.Read More