COVID-19: South Africa records 12,528 new Covid-19 cases





South Africa has recorded 12,528 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2 447 454.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases were in the Western Cape with 27% of infections, followed by the Gauteng with 22%.

334 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 72,013 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,222,338 with a recovery rate of 90, 8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 7,544,539 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.