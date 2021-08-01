A guide to exercise during pregnancy

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announces school registration for 2022 The Gauteng education department has announced a new approach to help manage the high volume of online applications. 1 August 2021 11:59 AM
I knew from a very young age that I wanted to do something that involved science Stellenbosch University Professor in the Department of Botany and Zoology, Prof Nokwanda Nox Makunga says is privileged to have pa... 1 August 2021 11:49 AM
US vaccine donation will go a long way to help SA reach targets – Health Dept The plane carrying over 2.8 million vials donated by the US through the Covax facility touched down at OR Tambo International Airp... 1 August 2021 9:31 AM
View all Local
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Energy department announces hefty fuel price hike for August In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the petrol price will go up by 91 cents per litre for both grades, while... 31 July 2021 9:17 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award 702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the countr... 30 July 2021 5:32 PM
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she fai... 30 July 2021 3:37 PM
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the eart... 30 July 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
View all Sport
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
A guide to exercise during pregnancy

1 August 2021 7:36 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Exercise
Gym
Pregnant mothers
fitness goals

Physiotherapist Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca says pregnant women should do exercises that make them happy but also safe for the baby.

Physiotherapist Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca gave her insights on the benefits of regular physical activity during pregnancy, and how it helps reduce fatigue, anxiety, fewer physical discomforts of pregnancy, depression, managing chronic conditions, and giving birth time.

I am a great believer in doing whatever you like so if you enjoy running, cycling, swimming to mention a few, then do it. Lockdown has proven that there are so many variable exercises available and all you need to do is find something that makes you comfortable.

Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca, Physiotherapist

Kilroe-Arouca says it is important that pregnant women consult their midwife or gynecologist before trying a new exercise, especially if one has pre-existing chronic conditions just to make sure any diet or exercises one will be taking is safe for them and their baby.

RELATED: Health workers urged to discuss vaccine benefits, risks with pregnant women

The best thing to do is very similar to when you are not pregnant. If you have pre-existing health conditions or are unsure if you need to do certain exercises then one should consult a medical expert or their midwife just to make sure that the exercise is not having an individual effect on any of the conditions that you have.

Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca, Physiotherapist

When things do not feel right, ask a medical expert for assistance do not try to be a hero.

Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca, Physiotherapist

Start gently and do not increase the exercises by 10% and listen to your body and how it responds to certain exercises.

Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca, Physiotherapist

It's a good idea to make sure you have a varied diet and that you eat right.

Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca, Physiotherapist

Listen to the full interview below...




