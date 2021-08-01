A guide to exercise during pregnancy





Physiotherapist Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca gave her insights on the benefits of regular physical activity during pregnancy, and how it helps reduce fatigue, anxiety, fewer physical discomforts of pregnancy, depression, managing chronic conditions, and giving birth time.

I am a great believer in doing whatever you like so if you enjoy running, cycling, swimming to mention a few, then do it. Lockdown has proven that there are so many variable exercises available and all you need to do is find something that makes you comfortable. Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca, Physiotherapist

Kilroe-Arouca says it is important that pregnant women consult their midwife or gynecologist before trying a new exercise, especially if one has pre-existing chronic conditions just to make sure any diet or exercises one will be taking is safe for them and their baby.

The best thing to do is very similar to when you are not pregnant. If you have pre-existing health conditions or are unsure if you need to do certain exercises then one should consult a medical expert or their midwife just to make sure that the exercise is not having an individual effect on any of the conditions that you have. Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca, Physiotherapist

When things do not feel right, ask a medical expert for assistance do not try to be a hero. Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca, Physiotherapist

Start gently and do not increase the exercises by 10% and listen to your body and how it responds to certain exercises. Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca, Physiotherapist

It's a good idea to make sure you have a varied diet and that you eat right. Clare-Anne Kilroe-Arouca, Physiotherapist

