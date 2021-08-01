Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announces school registration for 2022
The Gauteng department of education has announced the changes and improvements to the 2022 online applications for grades 1 and 8 for the 2022 academic year.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the online applications will open on the 10th of August for grade 8 pupils and 13th of August for the grade 1 pupils.
In the past few years, the application process has caused frustration among parents who have continuously criticised the choice or late school placements of their children by the department.
We normally open the registration process at the same time for Grade 1 and grade 8 pupils. We really believe it creates problems for the system, so the first phase will be opened on the 10th of August and closes on the 3rd of September 2021.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
The second phase will commence on the 13th of September and closes on the 8th of October 2021 at midnight.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Last week the MEC promised that the department was working to address infrastructure problems at schools, including the provision of mobile classrooms as primary school pupils, prepared to return to daily classes.
