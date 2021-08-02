COVID-19: South Africa records 8,791 new cases and 178 deaths
South Africa has recorded 8,791 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to2,456,184.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases were in the Western Cape with 2,333 infections, followed by the Gauteng with 2,040.
178 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 72,191 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,230,871 with a recovery rate of 90, 8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 7,567,757 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
