Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 07:15
What do we know from SIU report into Digital Vibes?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Sabelo Skiti - Investigative Journalist at the Sunday Times
Today at 08:46
Springboks, Lions charities team up for fallen rugby players
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jean de Villiers - Chairperson of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players' Fund & former Springbok captain
No Items to show
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
COVID-19: South Africa records 8,791 new cases and 178 deaths

2 August 2021 6:55 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
deaths
infections
#Covid19
Thirdwave

The Health Department says 7,567,757 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

South Africa has recorded 8,791 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to2,456,184.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases were in the Western Cape with 2,333 infections, followed by the Gauteng with 2,040.

178 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 72,191 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: South Africa records 12,528 new Covid-19 cases

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,230,871 with a recovery rate of 90, 8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 7,567,757 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




