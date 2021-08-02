Safety first! Panyaza Lesufi cautions schools as daily classes resume
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the province is ready and prepared for primary school learners to go back to daily classes.
The return of learners to daily classes comes on the back of a successful vaccination programme for the education sector, with more than 517,000 personnel having received their jab.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Breakfast Show, Lesufi says all children will come back where possible.
Our approach is simple, safety first, if you feel as a school that you can't accommodate all learners don't risk it.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
If you need an additional classroom, we will provide mobile classrooms so that you can keep social distancing. We do not want to risk, no school must risk in Gauteng. It is safety first, protect our children.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
The Province's online applications for grades 1 and 8 for the 2022 academic year are set to open in two phases.
Lesufi says applications for grade 8 will open on 10 August pupils and 13 August for Grade 1 pupils.
The other change that is crucial is to allow the grade 1s to be given their own registration period so that they don't clog or crown the entire system. If you have everyone rushing to log in on the same day, it just creates problems for all of us.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
When we know we are dealing with an inquiry for grade 1s only, then we know we can attend to that problem rather than running all over trying to resolve problems.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below:
