WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal
Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi have chosen to share the Olympics high jump gold medal.
Their move makes this the first joint Olympic podium in athletics since 1912.
Barshim and Tamberi both ended on 2.37 metres.
Wow…! The extraordinary, emotional moment Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi agree to share the high jump gold medal #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/8EsYRWxosf— Shayne Currie (@ShayneCurrieNZH) August 1, 2021
The true essence of sportsmanship.— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) August 1, 2021
🇮🇹 Gianmarco Tamberi and 🇶🇦 Mutaz Barshim are approached about a high-jump tiebreaker jump-off… and agree to share the Olympic title.#Athletics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/HyyJU0MtT3
Wow. What a moment of elation. Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi have agreed to share the gold medal in the high jump.— Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 1, 2021
They did not have any misses through 2.37m. No jump-off. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/WuX3RD4r5d
