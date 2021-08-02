WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Inquest into deaths of Life Esidimeni patients resumes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Case against 14 accused of VBS corruption postponed to October
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg Phase 1c of Rea Vaya which is five years behind schedule.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dorothy Mabuza Executive Director of Transport.
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Barry Schoub
Today at 16:20
These charts show how many South Africans plan to emigrate – and why
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brandon De Kock
Today at 16:40
FNB deploys mobile ATMs as part of rebuilding in KZN and Gauteng communities affected by unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence
Today at 17:10
Medupi finished — but R201 billion over-budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 17:20
Fikile Mbalula addresses Cape Town taxi industry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) suffered a record single month decline of almost 14 points in Jul
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:40
ABSA INSIGHTS PODCAST
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:42
Vukani Mngxati: SA Needs to grapple seriously with problems that are delaying economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vukani Mngxati - CEO at Accenture in Africa
Today at 18:49
ZOOM : Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World by Ian Goldin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Ian Goldin - Author and Professor of Globalisation and Development at Oxford
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Meyer - null at painter
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
About 155,000 people enslaved in SA - Anti-money laundering organisation South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce chairperson Rozanne Gany explained how they go after human traffickers by... 2 August 2021 3:04 PM
We have certainty that Medupi Power Plant is completed and more reliable - Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tells Mandy Wiener that the plant has now been certified to have met all the legal and regulat... 2 August 2021 2:15 PM
Riots are result of ANC factional battles, those guilty must be prosecuted - DA Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the Democratic Alliance is adamant a parliamentary inquiry will ensure those implica... 2 August 2021 1:37 PM
View all Local
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Energy department announces hefty fuel price hike for August In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the petrol price will go up by 91 cents per litre for both grades, while... 31 July 2021 9:17 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award 702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the countr... 30 July 2021 5:32 PM
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she fai... 30 July 2021 3:37 PM
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the eart... 30 July 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
View all Sport
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal

2 August 2021 8:55 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Olympics
High jump
gold medal
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir

Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi have chosen to share the Olympics high jump gold medal.

Their move makes this the first joint Olympic podium in athletics since 1912.

Barshim and Tamberi both ended on 2.37 metres.

Check out what else has gone viral:




2 August 2021 8:55 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Olympics
High jump
gold medal
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Sport

Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock

30 July 2021 1:31 PM

The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold

30 July 2021 5:23 AM

Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs

28 July 2021 10:40 AM

Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped foreign player. During his time, the defender won 2 ABSA Premiership championships as well as a Nedbank Cup and MTN8 title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people

28 July 2021 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold

27 July 2021 9:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top ten sports films to watch

25 July 2021 9:37 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to film critic Gayle Edmund about which sports films to watch in between to action at the Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth

20 July 2021 8:53 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions

18 July 2021 7:01 PM

They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title

18 July 2021 9:04 AM

The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics

16 July 2021 2:27 PM

The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especially as coming after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why is President Ramaphosa sitting on the Digital Vibes report?

Local

Riots are result of ANC factional battles, those guilty must be prosecuted - DA

Local

Safety first! Panyaza Lesufi cautions schools as daily classes resume

Local

EWN Highlights

Resumption of sale of alcohol places burden on WC hospitals

2 August 2021 3:09 PM

US supports shot putter Saunders after first Olympic podium protest

2 August 2021 2:52 PM

DA: Parly inquiry into unrest not an attempt to protect ANC

2 August 2021 2:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA