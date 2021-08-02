Why is President Ramaphosa sitting on the Digital Vibes report?





The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU) has accused Health minister Zweli Mkhize of unlawful and improper conduct.

Special Investigating Unit forensic investigator, Rajendra Chunilall, submitted a memorandum to the Special Tribunal last week with details of how Zweli Mkhize's son, Dedani, and other close associates benefited from the R150 million tender issued by the Health Department.

Democratic Alliance spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube argues that the president does not have a good reputation when it comes to fighting corruption.

The SIU wants the National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA) to consider charging the pair with corruption for payments received from communications company Digital Vibes.

In South Africa, we have become almost numb or desensitized to grand corruption that all we asking for is that the president needs to act against the health minister. Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

A lot of people have almost given up on the motion but the SIU have referred all these allegations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and they are hoping for criminal investigation but I feel both of these things should happen and the president should show that his commitment to fighting corruption by cleaning up his cabinet. Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

I think we should not give up in terms of trying to push for accountability and for the right thing to be done, in spite of the fact that we have seen absolute reluctance from political leadership. Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga agreed with Gwarube’s sentiments on the president not holding people who are corruptly accountable for their actions.

President Ramaphosa never goes out of his way to get in trouble, he does not like political fights. What he does most of the time is wait till his decision becomes inevitable or for circumstances to conspire to a point where his decision will be nothing but to suspend that particular member. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

The president’s actions are not inspiring at all, especially when it comes to someone who has taken a position to clean up his party and the anti-corruption ticket. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

This thing regarding Digital Vibes should have been the president’s mission to say we are not going to tolerate this, we need a new minister to instill confidence within our country. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Mathekga says the president should have appointed a new health minister from when the allegations seem to have been getting worse.

