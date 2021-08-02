Why is President Ramaphosa sitting on the Digital Vibes report?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
EWN: Inquest into deaths of Life Esidimeni patients resumes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Case against 14 accused of VBS corruption postponed to October
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg Phase 1c of Rea Vaya which is five years behind schedule.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dorothy Mabuza Executive Director of Transport.
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Barry Schoub
Today at 16:20
These charts show how many South Africans plan to emigrate – and why
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brandon De Kock
Today at 16:40
FNB deploys mobile ATMs as part of rebuilding in KZN and Gauteng communities affected by unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence
Today at 17:10
Medupi finished — but R201 billion over-budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 17:20
Fikile Mbalula addresses Cape Town taxi industry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) suffered a record single month decline of almost 14 points in Jul
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:40
ABSA INSIGHTS PODCAST
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:42
Vukani Mngxati: SA Needs to grapple seriously with problems that are delaying economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vukani Mngxati - CEO at Accenture in Africa
Today at 18:49
ZOOM : Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World by Ian Goldin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Ian Goldin - Author and Professor of Globalisation and Development at Oxford
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Meyer - null at painter
No Items to show
Why is President Ramaphosa sitting on the Digital Vibes report?

2 August 2021 11:47 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
allegations of corruption
Digital Vibes

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga argues that the president should have appointed a new health minister a long time ago.

The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU) has accused Health minister Zweli Mkhize of unlawful and improper conduct.

Special Investigating Unit forensic investigator, Rajendra Chunilall, submitted a memorandum to the Special Tribunal last week with details of how Zweli Mkhize's son, Dedani, and other close associates benefited from the R150 million tender issued by the Health Department.

Democratic Alliance spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube argues that the president does not have a good reputation when it comes to fighting corruption.

The SIU wants the National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA) to consider charging the pair with corruption for payments received from communications company Digital Vibes.

In South Africa, we have become almost numb or desensitized to grand corruption that all we asking for is that the president needs to act against the health minister.

Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

A lot of people have almost given up on the motion but the SIU have referred all these allegations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and they are hoping for criminal investigation but I feel both of these things should happen and the president should show that his commitment to fighting corruption by cleaning up his cabinet.

Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

I think we should not give up in terms of trying to push for accountability and for the right thing to be done, in spite of the fact that we have seen absolute reluctance from political leadership.

Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

RELATED: Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga agreed with Gwarube’s sentiments on the president not holding people who are corruptly accountable for their actions.

President Ramaphosa never goes out of his way to get in trouble, he does not like political fights. What he does most of the time is wait till his decision becomes inevitable or for circumstances to conspire to a point where his decision will be nothing but to suspend that particular member.

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

The president’s actions are not inspiring at all, especially when it comes to someone who has taken a position to clean up his party and the anti-corruption ticket.

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

This thing regarding Digital Vibes should have been the president’s mission to say we are not going to tolerate this, we need a new minister to instill confidence within our country.

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Mathekga says the president should have appointed a new health minister from when the allegations seem to have been getting worse.

Listen to the full interview below...




2 August 2021 11:47 AM

Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
allegations of corruption
Digital Vibes

