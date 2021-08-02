Riots are result of ANC factional battles, those guilty must be prosecuted - DA
The Democratic Alliance held a media conference, setting up the party's expectations for the parliamentary inquiry into riots and unrests that took place three weeks ago in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
DA federal leader John Steenhuisen was with other leaders of the party. They don't want the inquiry to be a tick-box exercise by the African National Congress (ANC) to save face.
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.
The DA and particularly taking guidance from the party in KwaZulu-Natal, are saying first and foremost those who are behind what the government has termed a failed insurrection to be found and prosecuted. They also want assistance for those people who were affected, who lost their livelihoods.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They essentially view the events that took place three weeks ago as factional battles within the ANC playing out and affecting society resulting also in the loss of lives. They say when the inquiry takes place, those implicated should be held accountable.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
