About 155,000 people enslaved in SA - Anti-money laundering organisation
The South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce is a public-private partnership between the Government and the South African banking sector, established in December 2019.
The taskforce also conducts research on a specific type of financial crime, identify key markers, trends, typologies, modus operandi and provide solutions to both the banking sector and law enforcement on the prevalence of the financial crime, how to identify such illicit activity through financial data and how best to combat such crimes.
Its been established by our financial intelligence centre in South Africa, with the support of the national treasury and the South African reserve bank. It's supposed to bridge the gap between the public and private sectors.Rozanne Gany, Chairperson - South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce
The ultimate purpose of the South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce is to enhance collaborations between the banking sector and law enforcement so that we can work together effectively and efficiently.Rozanne Gany, Chairperson - South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce
RELATED: Social media users say Simphiwe Manzini should be jailed for faking kidnapping
South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce chairperson Rozanne Gany explained how the organisation identifies human trafficking through the financial sector.
The financial sector has a key role to play where the traffickers use the formal banking sector to transfer and laud illegal profits. Banks and money services businesses have access to financial data that we can use to identify suspicious behaviour and transactional activity and then provide evidence to persecute the perpetrators.Rozanne Gany, Chairperson - South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce
We need to be able to build our red flags in monitoring and surveillance in the work for a proper agency so that through the sharing of information, we are able to identify specific lists in terms of suspected traffickers, organisations that are associated with crime and so we start to build this information base which we will ultimately lead up to the key perpetrators.Rozanne Gany, Chairperson - South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce
Gany says South Africa has 155,000 human trafficked citizens with 55.5% being women and 44.5% being males from the ages between 12 and 25 years old.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117524392_victim-boy-with-hands-tied-up-with-rope-in-emotional-stress-and-pain-kidnapped-abused-hostage-stop-a.html?term=child%2Bhostage&vti=nkgznisormsgmmba0b-2-39
