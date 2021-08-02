We have certainty that Medupi Power Plant is completed and more reliable - Eskom
Construction at Medupi power plant has finally been completed after 14 years.
Eskom says this is an important step when it came to keeping the lights on in the country.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha about this.
This unit has been connected and contributing to the grid intimately since last year and has now been certified to have met all the legal and regulatory safety operational requirements and can formally be part of the generating fleet.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
We have certainty that it is more reliable and produces power close to the way it was meant to be.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
We have to admit frankly that the power station initially was planned to take five years to build, we are now at year 14.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
#Eskom #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 2, 2021
Eskom Medupi’s last unit achieves commercial operation, marking completion of the project@SABCNews@eNCA @ewnupdates @Newzroom405 @News24 @TimesLIVE @mailandguardian @Fin24 @Moneyweb @EngNewsZA pic.twitter.com/110kAxT1CK
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : eskom.co.za
More from Local
About 155,000 people enslaved in SA - Anti-money laundering organisation
South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce chairperson Rozanne Gany explained how they go after human traffickers by following their money trail.Read More
Riots are result of ANC factional battles, those guilty must be prosecuted - DA
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the Democratic Alliance is adamant a parliamentary inquiry will ensure those implicated are held accountable.Read More
Why is President Ramaphosa sitting on the Digital Vibes report?
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga argues that the president should have appointed a new health minister a long time ago.Read More
Safety first! Panyaza Lesufi cautions schools as daily classes resume
Clement Manyathela speaks Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi about online applications and primary schools returning to daily classes.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 8,791 new cases and 178 deaths
The Health Department says 7,567,757 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announces school registration for 2022
The Gauteng education department has announced a new approach to help manage the high volume of online applications.Read More
I knew from a very young age that I wanted to do something that involved science
Stellenbosch University Professor in the Department of Botany and Zoology, Prof Nokwanda Nox Makunga says is privileged to have parents who allowed her to choose any career of her choice.Read More
US vaccine donation will go a long way to help SA reach targets – Health Dept
The plane carrying over 2.8 million vials donated by the US through the Covax facility touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Cars can cost you more than you think!
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says e-hailing services have become more convenient than owning a car.Read More