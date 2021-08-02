We have certainty that Medupi Power Plant is completed and more reliable - Eskom

EWN: Inquest into deaths of Life Esidimeni patients resumes

Case against 14 accused of VBS corruption postponed to October

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Dorothy Mabuza Executive Director of Transport. Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

#FixmyJoburg Phase 1c of Rea Vaya which is five years behind schedule.

Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours

These charts show how many South Africans plan to emigrate – and why

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence

FNB deploys mobile ATMs as part of rebuilding in KZN and Gauteng communities affected by unrest

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Miyelani Maluleke - Economist at Absa

Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) suffered a record single month decline of almost 14 points in Jul

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:42

Vukani Mngxati: SA Needs to grapple seriously with problems that are delaying economic growth

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Vukani Mngxati - CEO at Accenture in Africa

