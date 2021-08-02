'It will be tough for Rea Vaya to remove taxis from the busy Louis Botha Avenue'
Back in June John Perlman spoke to the former Joburg MMC for Transport Rehana Moosajee under former mayor Parks Tau, and Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee to find out what could be a delay with the Louis Botha Rea Vaya project.
Phase 1c of Rea Vaya which is five years behind schedule is meant to begin operating in October but listeners have expressed concerns about traffic flow.
City of Johannesburg executive director of transport Dorothy Mabuza explained that the delay has not cost the city too much money and that the traffic flow will be managed as they plan to stop taxis from using that route.
The project has gone as per the estimated cost and all the infrastructure that has been implemented to date has been done with respect to the stipulated specification and quality of work.Dorothy Mabuza, Executive director of transport - City of Johannesburg
You may understand that this specific corridor is not what you would find from phases 1A and B. We had to reconfigure most of the infrastructure especially the pavement structure and align with traffic requirements and in some instances had to factor in dedicated lanes for the buses.Dorothy Mabuza, Executive director of transport - City of Johannesburg
The city’s plans and intention are to remove all taxis operating along the route and ultimately only the buses and private vehicles will operate in that route.Dorothy Mabuza, Executive director of transport - City of Johannesburg
RELATED: 'It's been very sad to see': Louis Botha Rea Vaya project delayed years later
Daily Maverick associate Editor Ferial Haffaje responded to the City’s plan to remove taxis in that specific route by implying that it is one of the most used routes by taxi drivers in the city.
I think that will be a tough call because that is the busiest taxi route in the city.Ferial Haffaje, associate Editor - Daily Maverick
The bus rapid transit took a hammering with the looting and riots that took place in the city in early July and perhaps the fixing of this could push this out from October till February next year.Ferial Haffaje, associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Ramaphosa set to return to Zondo Inquiry next week
The president will complete his evidence relating to the ANC in his capacity as the current president and former deputy president of the party.Read More
About 155,000 people enslaved in SA - Anti-money laundering organisation
South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce chairperson Rozanne Gany explained how they go after human traffickers by following their money trail.Read More
We have certainty that Medupi Power Plant is completed and more reliable - Eskom
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tells Mandy Wiener that the plant has now been certified to have met all the legal and regulatory safety operational requirements.Read More
Riots are result of ANC factional battles, those guilty must be prosecuted - DA
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the Democratic Alliance is adamant a parliamentary inquiry will ensure those implicated are held accountable.Read More
Why is President Ramaphosa sitting on the Digital Vibes report?
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga argues that the president should have appointed a new health minister a long time ago.Read More
Safety first! Panyaza Lesufi cautions schools as daily classes resume
Clement Manyathela speaks Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi about online applications and primary schools returning to daily classes.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 8,791 new cases and 178 deaths
The Health Department says 7,567,757 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announces school registration for 2022
The Gauteng education department has announced a new approach to help manage the high volume of online applications.Read More
I knew from a very young age that I wanted to do something that involved science
Stellenbosch University Professor in the Department of Botany and Zoology, Prof Nokwanda Nox Makunga says is privileged to have parents who allowed her to choose any career of her choice.Read More