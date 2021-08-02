'It will be tough for Rea Vaya to remove taxis from the busy Louis Botha Avenue'





Back in June John Perlman spoke to the former Joburg MMC for Transport Rehana Moosajee under former mayor Parks Tau, and Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee to find out what could be a delay with the Louis Botha Rea Vaya project.

Phase 1c of Rea Vaya which is five years behind schedule is meant to begin operating in October but listeners have expressed concerns about traffic flow.

City of Johannesburg executive director of transport Dorothy Mabuza explained that the delay has not cost the city too much money and that the traffic flow will be managed as they plan to stop taxis from using that route.

The project has gone as per the estimated cost and all the infrastructure that has been implemented to date has been done with respect to the stipulated specification and quality of work. Dorothy Mabuza, Executive director of transport - City of Johannesburg

You may understand that this specific corridor is not what you would find from phases 1A and B. We had to reconfigure most of the infrastructure especially the pavement structure and align with traffic requirements and in some instances had to factor in dedicated lanes for the buses. Dorothy Mabuza, Executive director of transport - City of Johannesburg

The city’s plans and intention are to remove all taxis operating along the route and ultimately only the buses and private vehicles will operate in that route. Dorothy Mabuza, Executive director of transport - City of Johannesburg

RELATED: 'It's been very sad to see': Louis Botha Rea Vaya project delayed years later

Daily Maverick associate Editor Ferial Haffaje responded to the City’s plan to remove taxis in that specific route by implying that it is one of the most used routes by taxi drivers in the city.

I think that will be a tough call because that is the busiest taxi route in the city. Ferial Haffaje, associate Editor - Daily Maverick

The bus rapid transit took a hammering with the looting and riots that took place in the city in early July and perhaps the fixing of this could push this out from October till February next year. Ferial Haffaje, associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Listen to the full interview below...