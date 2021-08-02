How many South Africans plan to emigrate and why?





BrandMapp director Brandon de Kock unpacked the reasons behind many South African young people are willing to live in the country.

BrandMapp surveyed 12 million adults who live in middle to top-income households to see the current level of ‘happiness’ among South Africans and if given a chance to another country would they take the chance and the reasons behind the decision.

Crime, corruption, and the government's incompetence have always been the three things that are most in mind. Brandon de Kock, Director - BrandMapp

De Kock says they introduced the pandemic to their survey to see whether that would influence people’s decision to move.

What is most concerning is that 40% of under 25-year-olds said if given the opportunity and enough money to move out of the country they are willing to leave. Brandon de Kock, Director - BrandMapp

As a country, we have huge things on our mind, the whole time that even a global pandemic can never win the race. Brandon de Kock, Director - BrandMapp

De Kock says even though many say they want to leave the country, there is still hope amongst South Africans.

We are a resilient group of people in this country, we have taken a lot of hits over the last couple of years yet we have learned to fight back; I mean we are currently rebuilding our country as citizens. Brandon de Kock, Director - BrandMapp

