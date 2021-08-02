Ramaphosa set to return to Zondo Inquiry next week
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to return to the state capture commission next week to give evidence and answer questions.
The commission on Monday said the president would first complete his evidence relating to the ANC in his capacity as the current president and former deputy president of the party.
Ramaphosa appeared before the commission in April this year.
