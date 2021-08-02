Streaming issues? Report here
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

2 August 2021 4:25 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life
702music

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

This past Saturday, South African musician and producer Joe Nina graced the 702 airwaves with her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist, a specially tailored playlist dedicated to all the special moments in his life. There certainly is no better way to relive all those moments but with music.

Stream her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.

Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM




