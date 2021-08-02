'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'
-
South Africa can plan – it just doesn’t execute well
-
The country needs plans for the short-term (“people are hungry now”), and for the long-term
-
The country has a skills problem, not a jobs problem
South Africa must seriously wrestle with the obstacles to economic growth, writes Vukani Mngxati (CEO at Accenture in Africa) in Business Day.
The country needs a “big, long-term plan” – and clear thinking on how and when it will be executed says Mngxati.
“We are gold medal winners when it comes to planning,” he says.
“But we often fail when it comes to competing in the final.”
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mngxati (scroll up to listen).
… We can’t just have good plans that are not executed… We as a country plan, plan and continue to plan. The real problem we have is our inability to execute… We just don’t do it!Vukani Mngxati, CEO - Accenture in Africa
You can’t run on long-term plans only. Because people are hungry today…Vukani Mngxati, CEO - Accenture in Africa
We know what the 'problem statement' is… the issue is execution…Vukani Mngxati, CEO - Accenture in Africa
I argue we don’t have a jobs problem. What we have is a skills problem… We need a joint partnership between the public and private sectors…Vukani Mngxati, CEO - Accenture in Africa
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64920916_south-africa-economy-and-financial-market-growth-concept-3d-rendering.html
