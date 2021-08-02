Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid

2 August 2021 7:56 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Oxford
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Ian Goldin
Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book "Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World".

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Professor Ian Goldin, Professor of Globalisation and Development at Oxford University (scroll up to listen).

Goldin spoke about his book "Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World".

© pixelvario/123rf.com

I don't like the language of 'bouncing back'… that implies we're carrying on down the same track… a road that's leading us over a precipice… We need to see this as a wake-up call, not a reset… There are lots of historical precedents for this…

Professor Ian Goldin, University of Oxford

Professor Ian Goldin, University of Oxford

The First World War… people didn't learn from it… The roaring 20s, I fear we might have again a century later… The Second World War, totally different… 3% of US GDP went to reconstruction in Europe…

Professor Ian Goldin, University of Oxford

Professor Ian Goldin, University of Oxford

The pandemic is part of the underbelly of globalisation… It's also the source of our salvation… Vaccines are a good aspect of globalisation… there needs to be more global collaboration in the production and financing of it…

Professor Ian Goldin, University of Oxford

Professor Ian Goldin, University of Oxford

Both countries [Japan and Germany] are models of how you can get through really terrible experiences… The willingness of the Japanese and German people to recreate their countries… powerful lessons for South Africa…

Professor Ian Goldin, University of Oxford

Professor Ian Goldin, University of Oxford

It can be done… it's within reach… Just implementing [the NDP] … would be an enormous start… We need more expenditure domestically. This is not the time for austerity in South Africa...

Professor Ian Goldin, University of Oxford

Professor Ian Goldin, University of Oxford

The description on Amazon:

“Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World” is an optimistic vision of the future after Covid-19 by a leading professor of globalisation at the University of Oxford.

We are at a crossroads.

The wrecking ball of Covid-19 has destroyed global norms.

Many think that after the devastation there will be a bounce back.

To Ian Goldin, Professor of Development and Globalisation at the University of Oxford, this is a retrograde notion.

He believes that this crisis can create opportunities for change, just as the Second World War forged the ideas behind the Beveridge Report.

Published in 1942, it was revolutionary and laid the foundations for the welfare state alongside a host of other social and economic reforms, changing the world for the better.

Ian Goldin tackles the challenges and opportunities posed by the pandemic, ranging from globalisation to the future of jobs, income inequality and geopolitics, the climate crisis, and the modern city.

It is a fresh, bold call for an optimistic future and one we all have the power to create.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid




