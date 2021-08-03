COVID-19: South Africa records 5,575 new cases and 246 deaths
South Africa has recorded 5,575 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,461,758
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases were in the Western Cape with 1,773 infections, followed by the Gauteng with 1,047.
246 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 72,437 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 8,791 new cases and 178 deaths
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,238,388 with a recovery rate of 90,9%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 7,769,799 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
