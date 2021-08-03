Streaming issues? Report here
Law enforcement to be increased to ensure CT taxi deal is respected - Mbalula

3 August 2021 8:31 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
Cape Town taxi industry
Cape Town taxi violence
ceasefire

Clement Manyathela speaks to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula about the ceasefire agreement in the Western Cape.

Taxi associations in the Western Cape have agreed to put their differences aside.

The two associations Cata and Codeta met with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday and agreed to open all routes except for one.

Mbalula says the B97 route between Mbwekweni and Belville is subject to an investigation.

More than 20 people have been killed since the dispute between the associations.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702 Breakfast Show, Mbalula says they have been engaging with taxi associations for a long time.

It is the source of conflict the B97, we've got to agree with the operators and ensure that on the B97 route there is a clear understanding and agreement between the parties about who is supposed to partake there and how.

Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister

Before we even signed, they had agreed to basically ceasefire and to ensure they give peace a chance. There are no guarantees but I think as all the parties agreed to what we laid down as the law then at least there is hope that this will hold.

Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister

We will increase law enforcement to ensure that the agreement is actually respected by all parties. All those operating illegally and undermining the agreement, we will put them aside.

Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister

Listen to the full interview below:




