WATCH: University revealing $16M for student fees on graduation day goes viral

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:52
Olympics Update
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
Today at 13:35
The Weird Science of How Sweat Attracts
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof Shivesh Maharaj - Head of Department of Otorhinolaryngologyat Wits
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'A family friend lost his healthy father after he took a COVID-19 vaccine' Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show weigh in on the reasons as to why they are not willing to take the coronavirus vaccines. 3 August 2021 10:56 AM
Law enforcement to be increased to ensure CT taxi deal is respected - Mbalula Clement Manyathela speaks to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula about the ceasefire agreement in the Western Cape. 3 August 2021 8:31 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,575 new cases and 246 deaths The Health Department says 7,769,799 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 3 August 2021 6:49 AM
I would like the DA and other parties to bring ANC below 50% - John Steenhuisen The Democratic Alliance leader says there is racial scapegoating in KwaZulu-Natal and it is dangerous to paint the Phoenix communi... 3 August 2021 11:39 AM
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
WATCH: University revealing $16M for student fees on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: So cool! Orangutan tries on sunglasses after visitor dropped them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2021 8:58 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Lifestyle

WATCH: University revealing $16M for student fees on graduation day goes viral

3 August 2021 9:26 AM
by Zanele Zama
University
fees
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: So cool! Orangutan tries on sunglasses after visitor dropped them

Students at Florida A&M University noticed their student fees balance getting lower but they didn't know why.

On the graduation day, the reason was revealed.

Watch the video below:

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




WATCH: So cool! Orangutan tries on sunglasses after visitor dropped them

3 August 2021 8:58 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?

3 August 2021 5:30 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

2 August 2021 4:25 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award

30 July 2021 5:32 PM

702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the country's radio industry.

Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure

30 July 2021 3:37 PM

South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she failed, and what these failures taught her.

Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert

30 July 2021 2:38 PM

Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the earth shook in parts of Gauteng on Friday.

Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout

30 July 2021 12:50 PM

What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you?

Is fantasising about someone else while in bed with your partner normal?

30 July 2021 12:17 PM

Intimacy coach Lisa Welsh speaks to Clement Manyathela about whether fantasies about other people are harmful.

Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job

29 July 2021 9:04 PM

'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.

I don't measure success by money or how many cars I'm driving - DJ Oskido

29 July 2021 2:34 PM

The legendary producer and businessman says what excites him most is taking unknown artists and grooming them.

I would like the DA and other parties to bring ANC below 50% - John Steenhuisen

Politics

'A family friend lost his healthy father after he took a COVID-19 vaccine'

Local

Law enforcement to be increased to ensure CT taxi deal is respected - Mbalula

Local

Death toll in Phoenix violence has risen to 36 - Cele

3 August 2021 11:51 AM

Kids, teens won't receive COVID vaccinations anytime soon, says Health Dept

3 August 2021 10:57 AM

DA: Security cluster ministers must be fired if Parly inquiry finds them wanting

3 August 2021 10:38 AM

