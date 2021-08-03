WATCH: University revealing $16M for student fees on graduation day goes viral





Students at Florida A&M University noticed their student fees balance getting lower but they didn't know why.

On the graduation day, the reason was revealed.

They thought it was a computer glitch.



It wasn't.



Today, the school announced it had quietly been forgiving more than $16M in student debt.



This is how they announced it. pic.twitter.com/NssXJaEB8V — Goodable (@Goodable) August 3, 2021

