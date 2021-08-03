WATCH: So cool! Orangutan tries on sunglasses after visitor dropped them





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: University revealing $16M for student fees on graduation day goes viral

This is cool.

A young woman dropped her sunglasses into the orangutan enclosure at a zoo in Indonesia and the orangutan snapped them up and put them on.

Watch the video below:

Listen to what else has gone viral here: