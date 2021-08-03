WATCH: So cool! Orangutan tries on sunglasses after visitor dropped them
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: University revealing $16M for student fees on graduation day goes viral
This is cool.
A young woman dropped her sunglasses into the orangutan enclosure at a zoo in Indonesia and the orangutan snapped them up and put them on.
Watch the video below:
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: University revealing $16M for student fees on graduation day goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award
702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the country's radio industry.Read More
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure
South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she failed, and what these failures taught her.Read More
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert
Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the earth shook in parts of Gauteng on Friday.Read More
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout
What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you?Read More
Is fantasising about someone else while in bed with your partner normal?
Intimacy coach Lisa Welsh speaks to Clement Manyathela about whether fantasies about other people are harmful.Read More
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job
'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.Read More